Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 226.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.11. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

