Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

