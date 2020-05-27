Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

