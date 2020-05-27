Aperio Group LLC Invests $626,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

BYND stock opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -830.44. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $2,095,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,260.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,527 shares of company stock valued at $33,921,494. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.