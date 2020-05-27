Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Covetrus worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Covetrus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.56.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

