Aperio Group LLC Purchases 25,968 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

