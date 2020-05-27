Aperio Group LLC Purchases 3,575 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,907,000. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,790,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 156,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMGI. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.