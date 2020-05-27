Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.