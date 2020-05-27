Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 30,828.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after buying an additional 4,791,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 10.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,372,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,665,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

MAT stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

