Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stake in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,435 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPL. ValuEngine raised LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

