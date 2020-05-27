Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 666,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

