Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

