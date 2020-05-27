Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2,391.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.