Aperio Group LLC Sells 690 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 110,245 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 109,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,610. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

