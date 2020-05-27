Aperio Group LLC Takes Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,306,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,128 shares of company stock worth $6,130,566.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

