Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Office Depot worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Office Depot by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Office Depot by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Office Depot by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

