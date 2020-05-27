Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,721 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $49,682.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,747 shares of company stock worth $647,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

