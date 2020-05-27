Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

