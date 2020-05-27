Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 318,404 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $153,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

