Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 10.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

