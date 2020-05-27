Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,959 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.42 and a 200 day moving average of $286.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

