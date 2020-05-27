ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ArcBest worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. ArcBest Corp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $32.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

