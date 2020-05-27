Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arconic worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996 in the last three months.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

