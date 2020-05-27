Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

RCUS opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

