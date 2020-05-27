Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 50,647 Shares

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 50,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,861,277.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARES stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

