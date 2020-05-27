Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 8,999 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,999 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of PRO opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.