Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 9,598 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.