Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,656,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 594,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.