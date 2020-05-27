Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 15,670 BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 62,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 192,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.36. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

