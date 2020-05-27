Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Luminex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.92 and a beta of 0.73. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

