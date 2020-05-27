Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

