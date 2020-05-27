Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 183,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWB stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

