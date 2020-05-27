Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

