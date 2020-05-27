Arizona State Retirement System Has $262,000 Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

TCBI stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

