Arizona State Retirement System Has $263,000 Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGLN. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

