Arizona State Retirement System Has $265,000 Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Banner by 2,257.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.