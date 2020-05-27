Arizona State Retirement System Has $265,000 Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 537,415 shares of company stock worth $19,954,274. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 96.92%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

