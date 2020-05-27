Arizona State Retirement System Has $277,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,407 shares of company stock worth $230,583. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WD opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

