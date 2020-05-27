Arizona State Retirement System Invests $266,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

