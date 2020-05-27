Arizona State Retirement System Invests $284,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LILAK shares. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

