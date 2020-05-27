Arizona State Retirement System Invests $290,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,631 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

