Arizona State Retirement System Invests $293,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 66,689 shares worth $995,221. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

