Arizona State Retirement System Invests $297,000 in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

