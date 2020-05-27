Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 292.08, a current ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

