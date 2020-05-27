Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,172 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,801,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

