Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

