Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

