Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $270,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.39%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

