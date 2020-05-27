Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 17,328 Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,160. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

