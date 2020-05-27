Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

